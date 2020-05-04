Set up more helplines, Kanna urges Chief Secy.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana urged Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney to arrange at least 10 or 12 helpline numbers with multiple lines at the State level to facilitate the return of people coming from other States, and send back those stranded in A.P.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said in a letter that the existing two contact numbers were grossly inadequate to handle the calls and pointed out that lakhs of people from A.P. were stuck in other States.

The BJP leader also requested the Chief Secretary to set up helplines in the district headquarters to ensure the movement of people within the districts. “If easy communication access is not provided to the migrant workers, tourists, students and others, the situation could become uncontrollable,” he warned.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said migrant workers not only included unskilled and blue-collar workers in the agriculture and construction sectors but also unorganised white-collar workforce. They were finding it difficult to reach their hometowns due to the curbs on all modes of transportation.