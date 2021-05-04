Set up medical colleges on priority basis: Jagan

‘Collectors should ensure no delay in sanctioning of funds’

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to accord a top priority to setting up medical colleges proposed across the State and expedite the works.

Reviewing the works under the Nadu-Nedu scheme on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the works should start for the proposed colleges where judicial preview and tendering process have been completed.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the District Collectors to ensure that there were no delay in sanctioning funds for acquiring land for the medical colleges proposed in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Kurnool districts.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that tenders for the medical colleges that are proposed to be set up in places like Paderu, Pulivendula, Piduguralla and Machilipatnam had been awarded and the process pertaining to the remaining 12 medical colleges would commence by May 21.

YSR Kanti Velugu

The Chief Minister was informed by the officials that 66.17 lakh schoolchildren were tested for eye problems and surgeries were performed on 293 students under the YSR Kanti Velugu scheme.

Officials said 60,393 schools were covered under the scheme and eye glasses had been distributed free of cost to 1.58 lakh children.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, DGP D. Gautam Sawang, COVID Control Room Special Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary (Transport) M.T. Krishna Babu, Commissioner (Family Welfare) K. Bhasker and Aarogyasri CEO A. Mallikarjun were present in the review meeting.