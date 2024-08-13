ADVERTISEMENT

Set up Krishna River Management Board in Kurnool: Samithi

Updated - August 13, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi president says as per AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the Board should be established in Andhra Pradesh but this has not been done to date, even after 10 years of bifurcation

G V R Subba Rao
Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS) has urged the State government to take steps to establish the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in Kurnool for the development of Rayalaseema region.   

The Samithi president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy wrote letters to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Water Resouces Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu in this regard.

Disclosing the details of the letter to the media on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said that wealth could be created in the Rayalaseema region with the development of an irrigation sector. The elected representatives from the region were urged to mount pressure on the State government to establish KRMB in Kurnool. Setting up KRMB in Kurnool would legitimise the rights of Rayalaseema people. 

The Samithi leader said that Andhra Pradesh was incurring losses due to the lack of proper maintenance of the Srisailam reservoir. As per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the KRMB should be established in Andhra Pradesh but this has not been done to date, even after 10 years of bifurcation. The previous government decided to set up the KRBM office in Visakhapatnam, which was in no way concerned with the River Krishna basin. The key reservoir on River Krishna, Srisailam, is in Kurnool hence, KRMB should be established in Kurnool, he added.

