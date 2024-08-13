GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Set up Krishna River Management Board in Kurnool: Samithi

Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi president says as per AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the Board should be established in Andhra Pradesh but this has not been done to date, even after 10 years of bifurcation

Updated - August 13, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy.

Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS) has urged the State government to take steps to establish the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in Kurnool for the development of Rayalaseema region.   

The Samithi president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy wrote letters to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Water Resouces Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu in this regard.

Disclosing the details of the letter to the media on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said that wealth could be created in the Rayalaseema region with the development of an irrigation sector. The elected representatives from the region were urged to mount pressure on the State government to establish KRMB in Kurnool. Setting up KRMB in Kurnool would legitimise the rights of Rayalaseema people. 

The Samithi leader said that Andhra Pradesh was incurring losses due to the lack of proper maintenance of the Srisailam reservoir. As per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the KRMB should be established in Andhra Pradesh but this has not been done to date, even after 10 years of bifurcation. The previous government decided to set up the KRBM office in Visakhapatnam, which was in no way concerned with the River Krishna basin. The key reservoir on River Krishna, Srisailam, is in Kurnool hence, KRMB should be established in Kurnool, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / water rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.