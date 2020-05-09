Andhra Pradesh

Set up expert panel to probegas leak, Naidu urges PM

‘Long-term impact on patients’ health needs to be assessed’

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to constitute an expert committee to inquire into the gas leak tragedy at LG Polymers factory in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Naidu raised doubts over the company’s claim that the gas that had leaked from the massive storage tanks at its facility at R.R. Venkatapuram was styrene, and cited conflicting reports thereof. He suspected that there could be some other toxic gases involved in the incident.

The long-lasting impact of the health of those undergoing treatment was of serious concern, Mr. Naidu stated, apprehending permanent damage to the health of the victims.

The TDP chief insisted that the ambient air quality in and around Visakhapatnam should be closely monitored. He also suggested that national and international experts be roped in for making an assessment of the health of the people exposed to the poisonous gas by generating electronic health records.

Mr. Naidu observed that Mr. Modi’s quick response brought solace and confidence, and acknowledged his prompt instructions to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to airlift para-tertiary butyl catechol inhibitor components from Gujarat, which helped in containing the damage.

