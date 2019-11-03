Set up expert committee to decide on relocation of HC: lawyers

Continuing their protest at the Collectorate on Saturday, lawyers demanded the government to set up an expert committee to explore the possibilities of relocation of the High Court. Members of APNGO, CPI, CPI(M) have all attended the protests in solidarity with the lawyers.

The Collectorate sported an abandoned look as a significant portion of the employees had either stood with the lawyers or were stopped by the protesters. The protesters stood in front of the Collectorate for a few hours before the gates were re-opened.

Members of other bar associations in the districts also protested at their respective revenue offices. Lawyers from Adoni and Nandyal bar associations sat down at their respective RDO office, while the rest protested at MRO offices.

The lawyers then gave a representation to the officials, which was addressed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. In the document, the lawyers said that the development must be split among all the districts.

Giving the example of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the lawyers argued that it was not a new practice to have HC in one place and the capital in another.

The document was signed by Y. Jaya Raju convenor of the district bar associations JAC, A.S.U Javed Ali president of Kurnool Bar Association, and P. Raviguvera, Andhra Pradesh Bar Council member.

Moreover, they alleged that the TDP government’s unilateral decision to set up the High Court in Amaravati was unfair for Rayalaseema.