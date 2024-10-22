ADVERTISEMENT

Set up check-posts to stop sand smuggling to neighbouring States: CM Naidu 

Published - October 22, 2024 05:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chandrababu Naidu told officials that constant monitoring should be done through CCTVs.

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ordered the officials of Mines & Geology Department to set up check-posts on Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad highways to prevent smuggling of sand to the respective States

In a review meeting on free sand policy on Monday, Mr. Naidu said constant monitoring should be done through CCTVs. He said the seigniorage charges had been done away with to supply sand free of cost. Besides, he instructed the officials to permit transportation of sand on tractors only within the limits of villages and for  personal use.

Further, Mr. Naidu said people taking sand for personal purposes had to register at their respective village or ward secretariats.

He suggested that the allocation of sand excavation and loading to private agencies be reviewed to sort out the issue of sand shortages. The district-level sand committees must oversee the whole process in a transparent manner. The department should evolve a special system for the public to report illegal sand excavation, he added.

