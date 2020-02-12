Andhra Pradesh

‘Set up capital in Seema orgrant statehood to region’



The State govt. should give back the region its due: Rayalaseema Rashtra Samithi

Rayalaseema Rashtra Samithi (RRS) president Kuncham Venkata Subba Reddy appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to set up the capital city anywhere in Rayalaseema or give statehood for the backward region.

In a memorandum which he submitted to the CM on Wednesday, Mr. Venkata Subba Reddy said that the proposed Rayalaseema State would comprise Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, Anantapur, Nellore, Prakasam, Ballari, Kolar, Krishnagiri and Vellore.

He said it was fair to carve out the separate State to undo the injustice which had been meted to it for decades.

As far as Amaravati and Visakhapatnam were concerned, since all committees have advised against their development as the capital cities, the government should consider Rayalaseema for capital location, Mr. Venkata Subba Reddy said.

Rayalaseema remained backward as the Sribagh Pact was brushed aside by successive governments. The YSR Congress government should give back the region its due by shifting the capital there while taking care of other regions, he appealed.

