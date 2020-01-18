Set up capital in Donakonda: Prakasam YC leaders

Activists of the Congress party led by Prakasam District Youth Congress president Sripathi Satish symbolically submitted a petition to the statue of Prakasam Pantulu for location of the State capital in Prakasam district, here on Saturday.
They wished that the statesman be born once again to take up the cause of the backward district which stood to lose if the State government went ahead with the three capitals move, which they feared would fuel movements to further divide the already truncated State.
Visakhapatnam, which bore the brunt when severe cyclonic storm Hudhud struck the coast, was not an ideal place to locate the ‘Executive capital’, he felt, adding the Donakonda region, favoured by the K.C. Sivaramakrishnan Committee constituted by the Centre, was best suited for the purpose.
