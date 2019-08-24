Set up cancer hospital in Vizianagaram, demand leaders

Former MP and Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika convener Konatala Ramakrishna on Saturday demanded that the State government set up a cancer hospital immediately in Vizianagaram since hundreds of patients from the district were forced to go all the way to Visakhapatnam for treatment.

He formally extended his support to Lok Satta Party State working president Bhisetti Babji who participated in a day-long protest for the cause.

‘1 patient in 50 families’

Mr. Ramakrishna alleged that step-motherly treatment to the district was continuing regarding many issues, including healthcare.

Former MP of Parvatipuram D.V.G. Sankara Rao said that at least one patient was found in every 50 families in the district. He urged the government to set up a cancer screening centre as a first step before establishment of the hospital.

Member of Legislative Council P. Raghuvarama, Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika advisor and Vasant Vihar group chairman V. Jayaprakash Babu said that many cancer patients were neglecting treatment in the absence of a hospital in Vizianagaram and succumbing to the disease.

Many others opined that since there were three cancer hospitals in Visakhapatnam, the newly proposed hospital should be allocated for Vizianagaram district.

Senior Citizens’ Forum general secretary Gidituri Pyditalli, BJP leader Kusumanchi Subba Rao, district Congress president Yadla Adiraju and Aam Admi Party convener K. Dayanand were among those present.