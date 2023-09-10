Set up aerospace industries, NIMZ in Prakasam as promised: CPI(M) leader P. Madhu

September 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Prakasam district launched a fortnight-long ‘ Poru Baata Padayatra’ foot march from remote Donakonda village on Sunday.

Flagging off the 300-km foot march, CPI(M) former State secretary P. Madhu demanded the government set up a mining institute and an integral rail coach factory and other public sector units at Donakonda, where vast stretches of government land remained unutilised.

It was unfortunate that the proposed big-ticket projects like the promised aerospace industries and the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) remained a non-starter. Donakonda was also in the hot race for the State capital before losing to Thullur in Guntur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line had not seen the light of the day due to alleged negligence of the project by the Union and State Governments, he lamented.

Leading the march, CPI(M) district secretary Sd. Hanif demanded earmarking of ₹10,000 crore for focussed development of the district formed by clubbing the most backward regions in Kurnool, Guntur and Nellore districts in 1970.

CPI(M) State committee member Punati Anjaneyulu said the lack of political will on the part of the people representatives from the district was responsible for the district remaining backwards even five decades after its formation. The recent ‘‘unscientific’‘ reorganisation of districts resulted in the relatively developed regions of Kandukur and Chirala merging into Nellore and Bapatla districts, respectively.

CPI(M) district assistant secretary G.V. Konda Reddy said there was no end to the woes of the people in the fluoride-affected district due to the inordinate delay in the completion of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project. It was unfortunate that the faulty gate of the Obul Reddy Gundalakamma reservoir had not been repaired at a cost of ₹2.50 crore even a year after the snag resulting in water going unutilised into the sea at a time when severe drought gripped the district. A ‘‘Maha Dharna’‘ would be organised in Ongole on September 23 at the conclusion of the walkathon, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.