Andhra Pradesh

‘Set up Aadhaar centres at ward secretariats’

Aam Aadmi Party Vizianagaram convener K. Dayanand on Thursday urged the State government to open Aadhaar centers at village and ward secretariats immediately as the existing centres located in banks and other places were unable to provide services to the people.

He visited the Aadhaar centers in various places of Vizianagaram where people were arriving as early as 4 a.m. to update their phone numbers and addresses, which was necessary to avail government subsidy schemes.

Mr. Dayanand said that the government had conducted exams for the selection of operators long ago but has failed to appoint them till date.


