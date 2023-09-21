ADVERTISEMENT

Seshachalam is CGM of BSNL A.P. Circle

September 21, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

M. Seshachalam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 1989 batch Indian Telecommunication Service (ITS) officer M. Seshachalam took charge as the Chief General Manager Telecom (CGMT), Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Circle, on Wednesday.

Prior to this post, Mr. Seshachalam served as a scientist in the ISRO at Hasan, Karnataka and ISAC in Bengaluru. He has vast experience in enterprise business, operations, planning, sales, and mobile verticals of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the BSNL. He has many accomplishments such as introducing Choose Your Mobile Number(CYMN) and Mobile Number Portability (MNP), designing and launching BSNL’s first call centre and sales acceleration through Project Vijay and other projects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US