Seshachalam is CGM of BSNL A.P. Circle

September 21, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
M. Seshachalam

M. Seshachalam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 1989 batch Indian Telecommunication Service (ITS) officer M. Seshachalam took charge as the Chief General Manager Telecom (CGMT), Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Circle, on Wednesday.

Prior to this post, Mr. Seshachalam served as a scientist in the ISRO at Hasan, Karnataka and ISAC in Bengaluru. He has vast experience in enterprise business, operations, planning, sales, and mobile verticals of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the BSNL. He has many accomplishments such as introducing Choose Your Mobile Number(CYMN) and Mobile Number Portability (MNP), designing and launching BSNL’s first call centre and sales acceleration through Project Vijay and other projects.

