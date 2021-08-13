Seshachalam is a sanctuary for endemic species, says expert

‘Native plants help mantain soil health and biodiversity’

Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board Chairman Bandi Mariya Kumar Reddy has said that the Seshachalam hill ranges that spread over Chittoor and Kadapa districts have a rich biodversity of native plant species, making it ideal for studies in the areas of microbial plants, legumes and medicinal shrubs.

Interacting with the medicine faculty members of Apollo Medical College and the Apollo Total Health project on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said the vital aspects of green cover and protecting the native plant species should be given a top priority by entrepreneurs as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. He visited the campuses here and at Argadonda village.

Dr. Reddy said non-compliance with the soil management modules would lead to destruction of endemic species.

“Big tree species in the Seshachalam Hills will improve the nitrogen levels in the soil, an essential element for maintaining a healthy biodiversity reserve.

“Ecological work involves long time and cost-effective strategies. Prime focus should be on soil conservation, rainwater harvesting, and farm ponds,” Dr Reddy observed.

Outreach programmes

The biodiversity scientist appealed to the CSR units of industries to extend support to the causes pertaining to climate and soil and help address them through outreach programmes by involving students. He felt that apart from community participation, the “mother-teacher” role in educating children about climate issues and human development aspects should be given a boost.

Chief Operating Officer (Total Health project) P. Dhananjay, Principal (Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research) Dr Sridhar and senior faculty members were present on the occasion.