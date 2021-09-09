Serving the poor should be your aim, Sonu Sood tells students

An aspiring civil servant should work hard to crack the UPSC exams with an aim to serve the poor in society, said actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood.

During his visit to the city on Thursday to inaugurate a private hospital, the actor took time to interact with students of Sarat Chandra IAS Academy, which is providing free IAS coaching 500 meritorious students from economically backward sections from across the country, in association with Sonu Sood Charity.

Mr. Sood said every individual could make a difference provided one has unconditional love for humanity.

Managing Director of the academy Sarat Chandra said Mr. Sood, who was an actor by profession, had turned a real-life hero through his acts of charity, especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc in the lives of the migrant labourers. Besides helping lakhs of workers reach the safety of their homes while the virus was raging during the lockdown, he had been providing free medical treatment to the poor, feeding the hungry and providing scholarships to deserving students to pursue engineering, medicine and other professional courses.

Mr. Sarat Chandra urged the students to draw inspiration from Mr. Sood and follow the path of service to the mankind.

Inaugurates hospital

Earlier, Mr. Sood inaugurated Ankura Hospital for Women and Children on Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road. It is the 11th branch of the hospital chain in Telugu States having 110 beds in a 70,000 square feet area. Mr. Sood said that he was impressed with the holistic care provided to women and children.

“During the pandemic, I have referred some critical cases in gynaecology and paediatrics to the hospital and remarkable results were shown. Every person who got treated there had returned home hale and health,” he said.

Ankura Hospital managing director V. Krishna Prasad said the super-speciality hospital catered to the neonates and children up to 18 years of age and took care of all stages of a woman’s lifespan.

Meanwhile, a large number of youth gathered outside the hospital to have a glimpse of Mr. Sood, who gained nationwide popularity as a ‘real hero’ for his humanitarian work during the COVID pandemic across the country. Youth took selfies and also shook hands with Mr. Sood.