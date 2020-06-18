Andhra Pradesh

Services to Telangana likely in a week

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) may start bus services to Telangana by next week, according to the Corporation’s Executive Director (Operations) Brahmandanda Reddy.

The APSRTC officials held preliminary round of discussions with their Telangana counterparts on Thursday on resuming bus services between the two Telugu-speaking States after a prolonged lockdown on account of the prevailing pandemic.

The buses will be operated in four phases and in the first, the APSRTC will ply 256 buses to Telangana, said Mr. Reddy, adding that the all operations would be in strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

