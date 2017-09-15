Services sector needs to do better, says CM

Following slump in growth in the services sector, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to take up a study to know the reasons behind the trend.

High returns with least investment were possible only in the services sector. However, the desired results were not achieved during the last quarter, he said on Friday.

The Chief Minister was addressing Secretaries and Heads of Departments at the Secretariat.

Disclosing the statistics relating to the growth during the first quarter of 2017-18, Mr. Naidu stressed the need for preparing an action plan for the services sector to achieve growth and also set targets.

“If required, a consultant can be appointed for it,” he said, adding that abundant opportunities were available in Amaravati, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam.

Apparel parks

Referring to the industry sector, the Chief Minister said apparel parks could be promoted in a big way as they generate huge employment with less investment. Jobs could be provided to 90 lakh members of the SHGs at the apparel park.

No other State had opportunities in the construction sector as in Andhra Pradesh. However, the desired growth could not be achieved, Mr. Naidu observed. Approvals and permissions needed should be expedited, he said.

Public feedback

Referring to the fisheries sector, Mr. Naidu said a committee, comprising Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas, APIIC Chairman Krishnaiah, and Fisheries Commissioner Ram Sankar Naik, would be constituted to study pollution and other issues.

On public perception, Mr. Naidu said through the different grievance redress systems, the reports stated that, overall, 58% (8,18,190 respondents) of people were positive, and 42% (5,91,396 respondents) dissatisfied.

Positive feedback was more in Krishna and Guntur districts. People of Kadapa and Kurnool districts showed lowest satisfaction levels, he said.

Cautioning that corruption would not be tolerated at any level, the Chief Minister asserted that stringent action would be initiated against errant employees. To achieve 80% satisfaction among the people, rooting out corruption in any form was inevitable.

On AgriGold issue, he asked officials to take initiatives and help deliver justice to the 30 lakh people, who were victims of the group.