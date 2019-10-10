Services of veterans recalled on Indian Air Force Day

Commemorating the 87th Indian Air Force Day, air warriors pledged to dedicate their lives to the nation at the 11 (A) Air Squadron (Tech) of National Cadet Corps (NCC) Tirupati group headquarters here.
Group Captain R.M. Jha, who is the commanding officer, administered the oath of allegiance to the air warriors.
The day was observed to inform the public on the role and importance of the IAF in protecting the nation and to remember the services rendered by the veterans who made the country proud. Mr. Jha called the IAF a ‘shining example’ of courage, determination and impeccable service to the nation.
