Andhra Pradesh

Services of special trains restored

The services of special trains which were earlier proposed to be cancelled due to safety related works in the Vijayawada Division, have been restored.

Train no. 02717 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada special and train no.02718 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam special trains will run as per the schedule on June 28, 29 and July 5, 6. Similarly, train no. 07239 Guntur- Visakhapatnam special leaving Guntur on June 27, 28 and 29 and July 4, 5, 6 and pairing train no. 07240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur special leaving Vizag on June 28, 29, 30 and July 5, 6 and 7 will run as per schedule, said the officials.


