Services of special trains extended

The railways have announced extension of the services of some special trains. They are: 02851 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin biweekly special Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Mondays and Fridays, from July 2, 02852 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam bi weekly express, leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on Wednesdays and Sundays Fridays, will be extended from July 4.

The other trains extended include 02887 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin weekly special express from July 1, 02888 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam weekly express train from July 3, 02869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai weekly special express from July 5, 02870 Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam weekly special express from July 6, 02857 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus via Rayagada weekly special express from July 4, 02858 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam via Rayagada weekly special express from July 5, 08501 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham weekly special express from July 1, train no. 08502 Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam from July 4, 07488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa daily special express from July 1, 07487 Cuddapah- Visakhapatnam daily special express from July 2, 02831 Visakhapatnam- Lingampalli special train from July 1, 02832 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam daily special train from July 2, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the health protocols in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are also asked to convey their correct mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive SMS alert in time, if there is any update about the train like cancellation and change of timings.