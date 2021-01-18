Services of special trains extended

The services of special trains have been extended by East Coast Railway (E Co R). The trains originating/terminating in Visakhapatnam, which have been extended are:

Train no.02851 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin biweekly special Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Mondays and Fridays, is extended up to March 29 and 02852 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam biweekly express, leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on Wednesdays and Sundays, is extended up to March 31.

Train no. 02887 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin weekly special express leaving Visakhapatnam on Tuesdays, Wednesdays,Thursdays,Saturdays and Sundays has been extended up to March 31.

Train no.02888 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam weekly express, leaving Hazarat Nizamuddin on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays will be extended up to April 2.

Train no. 02869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai weekly special express leaving Visakhapatnam on Mondays will be extended up to March 29. In the return journey, 02870 Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam weekly special express, leaving Chennai Central on Tuesdays, will be extended up to March 30.

Train no. 02857 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus via Rayagada weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Sundays, will be extended up to March 28.

In the return journey, 02858 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam via Rayagada weekly special express, leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Tuesdays, will be extended up to March 30. Train no. 08501 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Thursdays, will be extended up to March 25 and 08502 Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam weekly special express, leaving Gandhidham on Sundays, will be extended up to March 28.

Train no. 07488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa daily special express will be extended up to March 31 and 07487 Kadapa - Visakhapatnam daily special express, will be extended up to April 1.

Train no.02831 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli daily special express will be extended up to March 31 and 02832 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam daily special express will be extended up to April 1.

In addition to these trains, six other trains, originating in Bhubaneswar and Puri have also been extended. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi has appealed to the public to make use of the special train services.