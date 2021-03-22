Services of special train extended

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 March 2021 21:42 IST

The services of Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur- Yesvantpur special express have been extended with revised composition for the convenience of passengers.

Train no. 02253 Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur weekly special express, which leaves Yesvantpur on Saturday, has been extended from March 27 to run up to June 26 and will run with revised LHB composition from April 3.

In the return direction, 02254 Bhagalpur - Yesvantpur special express, will leave Bhagalpur on Wednesday has been extended from March 31 to run up to June 30 and will run with revised LHB composition from April 7.

LHB coaches of 1st AC-1, AC-2 tier-2, AC-3 tier-6, Sleeper Class-6, Second Class-2 coaches, Pantry Car-1 and generator motor cars-2. These pair of trains will run with existing stoppages and timings.