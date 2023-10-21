Services of slain security personnel remembered on Police Martyrs’ Day

October 21, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy led people in paying homage to security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, observed in Nellore on Saturday.

SPSR Nellore District SP K. Tirumaleswara Reddy, the Minister and other dignitaries placed wreaths and paid their respects to the slain personnel at the martyrs’ column at the police parade grounds. Mr. Reddy said that technological tools are effective in cracking serious incidents of crime in the digital age; he also praised the police for maintaining security.

In Prakasam district, Muncipal Administration Minister A. Suresh led people in paying tributes to the slain security personnel in Ongole. He lauded the introduction of Mahila police cadre at the grassroots level and appreciated the efforts made by the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government for fostering a safe environment for women through the Disha app. He also gave a special mention to 11 personnel who succumbed to Coronovirus.

As many as 188 security personnel who have been martyred in the past one year across the country were remembered on the occasion — rallies were organised to remember their invaluable services, said Ms. Garg. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said his family was indebted to the police. He made a special mention of slain police personnel C.V. Ratnam who made a vain bid to save his brother Magunta Subbramma Reddy who was assassinated by extremists on December 1, 1995 in a fierce exchange of fire.

Other security personnel who had sacrificed their lives fighting the extremists included K.P. Prashantha Rao, Sankar Leela, Mota Anjaneyulu, R. Prasad, Thota Venkateswarlu, Nimakayala Koteswara Rao, all from Prakasam district and Y. Brahmaiah and A. Kesavalu, both from Nellore district. A plaque was unveiled in memory of a constable from Tallur E.Pawan Kumar who died of snake bite while on bandobust duty on May 24, 2023.

Police Commemoration Day or5 Martrys’ Day is observed on October 21 annually to pay tribute to the 10 Central Reserve Police Force personnel (CRPF) who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush in the Hot Springs area, near Ladakh, on this day in 1959.