Andhra Pradesh

Services of parcel trains extended

The Waltair division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) extended the services of parcel trains from Vizianagaram to New Delhi.

A parcel special train 00851 Vizianagaram-Adarsh Nagar (Delhi) is scheduled to leave Vizianagaram on May 18,19 and 21 at 7.30 a.m. and will reach Adarsh Nagar the next day at 2 p.m.

In the return direction, train 00852 Adarsh Nagar-Vizianagaram will leave Adarsh Nagar on May 20, 21 and 23 at 1 a.m. to arrive in Vizianagaram at 8.30 a.m. the next day, G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager said.

More than 2,500 tonnes of mangoes have already been transported from Vizianagaram to Adarsh Nagar (Delhi) during the lockdown period. These train services can also be used for transportation of various essential commodities, Mr. Kumar added.

These parcel special trains have stoppages at Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Raipur, Uslapur, Katni murwara, Damoh, Saugor, Jhansi, Gwalior., Agra Cantt and New Delhi. Merchants and supplier parties can contact the parcel officers or the station managers to utilise the services.

