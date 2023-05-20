Services of former CM Kasu Brahmananda Reddy recalled on his death anniversary

May 20, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - NARASARAOPET (PALNADU DISTRICT)

The services of the visionary and legendary leader of his times, Kasu Brahmananda Reddy were recalled on his death anniversary on May 20 (Saturday), here in Palnadu district.

Brahmananda Reddy was the Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh between February 1964 and September 1971. He also served as the Minister of Home Affairs in the Indira Gandhi cabinet, and the Governor of Maharashtra.

For the first time, he appointed a Commission to study the status of the Backward Classes in 1968. “Based on the recommendations of the Commission, reservation was provided to 92 castes through G.O. Ms. No. 1793, on September 23, 1970,” Kasu Mahesh Reddy, his grandson and YSR Congress Party MLA from Gurazala, told The Hindu.

As many as 55 Public Sector Undertakings were established in and around Hyderabad during his tenure as the Chief Minister. He mounted pressure on the then Union government in 1966 by passing a resolution in the Assembly, demanding the setting up of a steel plant in Vizag, Mr. Mahesh said, adding Brahmananda Reddy also put in efforts for the creation of the South Central Railway Zone in Secunderabad and completion of pending works of the Nagarjuna Sagar irrigation project.