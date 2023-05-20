HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Services of former CM Kasu Brahmananda Reddy recalled on his death anniversary

He was instrumental in bringing BC reservation in Andhra Pradesh, says his grandson and MLA Mahesh Reddy

May 20, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - NARASARAOPET (PALNADU DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau
Kasu Brahmananda Reddy with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kasu Brahmananda Reddy with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The services of the visionary and legendary leader of his times, Kasu Brahmananda Reddy were recalled on his death anniversary on May 20 (Saturday), here in Palnadu district.

Brahmananda Reddy was the Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh between February 1964 and September 1971. He also served as the Minister of Home Affairs in the Indira Gandhi cabinet, and the Governor of Maharashtra. 

For the first time, he appointed a Commission to study the status of the Backward Classes in 1968. “Based on the recommendations of the Commission, reservation was provided to 92 castes through G.O. Ms. No. 1793, on September 23, 1970,” Kasu Mahesh Reddy, his grandson and YSR Congress Party MLA from Gurazala, told The Hindu

As many as 55 Public Sector Undertakings were established in and around Hyderabad during his tenure as the Chief Minister. He mounted pressure on the then Union government in 1966 by passing a resolution in the Assembly, demanding the setting up of a steel plant in Vizag, Mr. Mahesh said, adding Brahmananda Reddy also put in efforts for the creation of the South Central Railway Zone in Secunderabad and completion of pending works of the Nagarjuna Sagar irrigation project. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.