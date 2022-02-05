Services of educationist Kopalle Hanumantha Rao Pantulu recalled

MACHILIPATNAM

He had established Andhra Jatheeya Vidya Parishad in 1907

Educationists and alumni of Andhra Jatheeya Vidya Parishad recalled the services of freedom fighter and founder of the institution, Kopalle Hanumantha Rao Pantulu, on the occasion of his centenary death anniversary on Saturday.

Hanumantha Rao Pantulu, who participated in the freedom movement along with Lala Lajapat Rai, Bala Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal and other leaders, and led the Indian National Congress in Andhra Pradesh, established the Andhra Jatheeya Vidya Vidya Parishad on November 17, 1907 in Machilipatnam, said parishad chairman K. Hanumantha Rao.

The chairman, along with institution correspondent P.J. Kutumba Rao, executive officer (Endowments) P.V.K. Seetaravamma, principals, students and alumni paid tributes to the institution founder on A.J. Kalasala premises here.

Five institutions, A.J. College of Education, A.J. Composite Kalasala, A.J.K. Oriental Secondary School, A.J.K. ITI and A.J.K. Agriculture Polytechnic (Seed Technology) are running under the parishad, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said.

To eradicate poverty and to improve literacy rate in rural areas, Hanumantha Rao Pantulu, established the institutions by giving priority to agriculture, technical education, and handloom, he said. Later, they organised poor feeding and observed silence for two minutes by following COVID norms.