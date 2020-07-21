Services in transport dept. go online in Andhra

The physical presence of people seeking 18 services from the Road Transport Authority(RTA) is no more essential for validating the transactions through scanning of their thumbs or on the premises of the showroom of a vehicle dealer while buying a new one.
All these services now can be had just by uploading relevant documents and validating a One Time Password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile phone number, Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad said at a press conference here on Monday.
“In view of the pandemic spreading at a very high rate, the transport department has come up with the solution so that there is no requirement for the physical presence of the license holder or owner of the vehicle,” the DTC said.
The only services that will henceforth need an applicant to be physically present are getting a Learner’s Licence (LLR), Permanent Driving License (DL) and fitness certification of the vehicles, Mr. Sivaram Prasad said. Change of address, report of theft of vehicle, renewal of vehicle registration, stoppage of services by commercial vehicles, permit renewal, and etc. can be done online now.
Grievance redressal
In addition to providing these services, the RTA will also redress grievances related to their services over WhatsApp.
For people in Anantapur, it is 9493996060 and for those in Hindupur, it is 9908796997, he added.
