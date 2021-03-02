Services in State-run hospitals should be on a par with private ones: CM

He instructs officials to adhere to timelines in Nadu-Nedu works

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to ensure that the services offered in government hospitals are on a par with the corporate institutions. He has also asked them not to compromise on the Nadu-Nedu funds and complete the initiative within the specified timelines.

During a review meeting on Nadu-Nedu (Health) here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on maintenance of existing hospitals, newly constructed hospitals and teaching hospitals.

“If there are any issues related to land acquisition, or any other regarding Nadu-Nedu works, bring it to my notice for immediate solution,” he said.

‘Prepare SOP’

The Chief Minister further directed the officials to ensure that all the government hospitals meet the standards of corporate hospitals in terms of infrastructure, maintenance, and cleanliness. The officials were asked to prepare a standard operating procedure in this regard.

In addition to these, the Chief Minister emphasised on maintaining proper sanitation and a clean environment in the government hospitals, right from changing bedsheets to food served.

He also asked the authorities to prepare an SOP on actions to be taken and procedures to be followed for maintaining proper sanitation in the hospitals. He also instructed the officials to recruit the staff needed and maintain the equipment in a proper way. Also, every hospital should have best management arrangements.

The Chief Minister asked the authorities to rope in experienced professionals in hospital management, and said hospital administration and medical services were two things and added that it should be implemented from village clinics to teaching hospitals, and SOPs should be prepared.

Similarly, in schools, measures should be taken on management issues and directed authorities to prepare SOPs on how the schools should be managed.

On YSR Health Clinics, the Chief Minister said 10,011 clinics were being set up, including renovation of 1,426 old clinics, and directed the officials to complete construction of the clinics by September. He instructed the officials to prepare SOPs for the activities in the health clinics and ensure adequate staff in them.

The officials told Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that selection sites for construction of new PHCs was completed. Renovation of old PHCs and construction of new ones would be completed by October, they added.

The officials also said that the Nadu-Nedu works in the area and community hospitals would be completed by December.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the works pertaining to construction of multi-speciality hospitals in tribal areas and new medical colleges in Paderu, Pulivendula, Piduguralla, Machilipatnam. The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete land acquisition and payments for construction of medical colleges by March end.

The officials said that the process of tenders for construction of new medical colleges would be completed by May 15. The process for development works in existing medical colleges would be completed by April end.

In respect of COVID-19, the officials said a total of 9,625 beds were available in 69 hospitals, and that they were on high alert.

Deputy Chief Minister (Medical and Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Principal Secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation V-C and MD V. Vijayarama Raju, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, and Aarogyasri CEO A. Mallikarjuna were present.