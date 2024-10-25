ADVERTISEMENT

Services at State-level Cancer Hospital in Kurnool to begin soon, says Minister

Published - October 25, 2024 07:50 pm IST - KURNOOL

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha inaugurates the medical and surgical facility, along with various officials who conduct an assessment of the facilities

The Hindu Bureau

State Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing Minister T.G. Bharat announced that services at the State-level cancer hospital would soon be accessible to the residents of Kurnool.

ADVERTISEMENT

The medical and surgical facility, located within the Kurnool Medical College campus, was inaugurated by District Collector P. Ranjit Basha, along with various officials who conducted an assessment of the facilities. Several departmental representatives held discussions with medical experts to identify the prevailing challenges.

Mr. Bharat noted that the foundation stone for the construction of the Cancer Hospital was laid by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in January 2019. The Chief Minister is currently in discussions with the Minister of Health and Medicine to expedite the completion of pending projects, he added.

The Minister said that all measures would be taken to ensure the provision of high-quality medical services for the poor and downtrodden at the Cancer Hospital. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating free medical treatment, thus eliminating the need for patients to seek care in other states.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US