Services at State-level Cancer Hospital in Kurnool to begin soon, says Minister

State Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing Minister T.G. Bharat announced that services at the State-level cancer hospital would soon be accessible to the residents of Kurnool.

The medical and surgical facility, located within the Kurnool Medical College campus, was inaugurated by District Collector P. Ranjit Basha, along with various officials who conducted an assessment of the facilities. Several departmental representatives held discussions with medical experts to identify the prevailing challenges.

Mr. Bharat noted that the foundation stone for the construction of the Cancer Hospital was laid by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in January 2019. The Chief Minister is currently in discussions with the Minister of Health and Medicine to expedite the completion of pending projects, he added.

The Minister said that all measures would be taken to ensure the provision of high-quality medical services for the poor and downtrodden at the Cancer Hospital. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating free medical treatment, thus eliminating the need for patients to seek care in other states.

