Service-providing platform launchedfor fintech firms

Zeta, a fintech company, has unveiled ‘Fusion’, an API-based platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for fintech firms.

Zeta co-founder and CEO Bhavin Turakhia has said ‘Fusion’ provides all key infrastructure that a fintech may require to build financial or payment products at one place.

With ‘Fusion’, fintechs can instantly access a pre-integrated banking ecosystem which includes access to banks, card networks and manufacturers, payment networks and many more such services that are critical to build financial products.

With an IndiaStack focus, Fusion also offers compliance with RBI norms and data security standards, enabling fintechs to quickly build products such as wallets, foreign exchange cards, savings accounts and more, according to the CEO.

“The banking ecosystem is fairly complex and building a compliant and secure financial product can be quite time-consuming. But with Fusion, fintech firms have the advantage to build their products on a bank-compliant and versatile platform that not only enables them to build whatever they want, but also launch significantly faster,” the CEO has said.

Zeta is in the business of providing a full stack, cloud native, API first neo-banking platform, including a digital core and a payment engine for issuance of credit, debit and prepaid businesses.