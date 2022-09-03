Service activities will give inner peace, says MLC

Raghuvarma inaugurates Navaratrotsav of Rotary Club Central in Vizianagaram

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
September 03, 2022 21:56 IST

MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma at the launch of Rotary Club Central’s Navatrotrsav in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

AP Legislative Council Member Pakalapati Raghuvarma has urged people to spare time for service activities which would ensure inner peace and allow them to know the issues of the society.

He formally inaugurated Navaratrotsav of Rotary Club Central in the city on Saturday evening. He hailed the club president Krishna Gopal Agarwal and secretary Manoj Kumar Kolla for conducting service activities and cultural programmes with the active involvement of youngsters.

Former Governor of the club Madipilli Ramarao said that over 10,000 youngsters were involved in different programmes conducted in Navaratrosav.

Several students enthralled the audience with cultural programmes organised on the occasion.

