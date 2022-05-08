Serve litigants with humane approach, HC Judge tells lawyers

Lawyers must have a human approach towards the litigants, Andhra Pradesh High Court judge M. Gangarao said while inaugurating the senior civil judge’s office on the Dhone civil court premises on Saturday.

Justices M. Gangarao and Srinivas Reddy formally opened the building after an all-religion prayer. Nandyal Superintendent of Police Raghuveera Reddy and Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya were present.

With the establishment of senior civil judge’s court, speedy justice and cheaper litigation process could be witnessed, said the judges.

The lawyers must function in such a way that the courts deliver judgments that instill a sense of confidence in this institution of judiciary, among the litigant public approaching for justice, Justice Gangarao added.