Serpentine queue at Gunadala Mary Matha shrine on day-2 of centenary celebrations

February 10, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Priests of the Vijayawada Catholic Diocese decorated the Gunadala Mary Matha shrine for the centenary celebrations on the second day on February 10 (Saturday). The Gunadala hill was illuminated for the festival.

Srikakulam Catholic Bishop Rayala Vijaya Kumar gave the message to the devotees at Bishop Grasi High School grounds. He said that several fathers and bishops have put in their efforts to develop the historic Gunadala temple, which is celebrating its 100th year now.

Later, the Rev. Vijaya Kumar, along with Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Thelagathoti Joseph Raja Rao, Monsignor Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General M. Gabriel, Gunadala temple Rector Yeleti William Jayaraju and other priests offered the ‘Samisti Divyapujabali’ at the temple.

The priests performed special prayers on the occasion. Serpentine queues were for the ‘darshan’ of the Mary Matha.

Police made elaborate arrangements for the utsavams. Traffic diversions have been imposed on Eluru Road.