Andhra Pradesh

‘Seriousness lacking among many people’

Penalties and awareness drives are having little impact, say officials

Safety norms like physical distancing and wearing of masks, it appears, have been done away with by the majority of people in Anantapur and Kurnool districts. In Anantapur city, even government officials reportedly are not following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

In one instance at the old RDO office building, where ballot boxes were being taken out for checking and utilisation for the upcoming elections, officials did not bother to make the workers maintain physical distance or ensure everyone wore a face mask properly.

“SOPs have been given to officials of all departments to be followed in Lockdown 5.0, but enforcement is a Herculean task unless the public in general cooperate,” Anantapur Municipal Commissioner P.V.V.S. Murthy tells The Hindu.

“Violators of norms are being penalising ₹200 for the first offence and ₹500 for the second offence onwards, but strict implementation of such measures is drawing a negative response from public, though it is being done for their benefit,” observes Mr. Murthy.

Awareness drives are being conducted every morning and evening involving resident associations, but as soon as the AMC officials move out of the area, it is back to normal. Seriousness is lacking and many are behaving as if coronavirus is gone, he laments.

Restricted areas

Containment zones, however, remain sacrosanct as of now with people honouring the guidelines of the police, municipal and revenue officials working for them day in and day out, observes District Forest Officer and Containment Cluster Management Nodal Officer R. Jagannath Singh, who supervises 44 such places.

Meanwhile, city roads and market areas have turned into proverbial ‘fish markets’ with little or no respect being given to wearing masks or keeping physical distance.

