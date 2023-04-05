Serious trouble for YSR Congress Party is in the offing, says Telugu Desam Party leader

April 05, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - NELLORE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State unit spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy has contended that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will witness an exodus of leaders sooner than later as the level of dissatisfaction is very high within it.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Venkataramana Reddy said, “About 65% to 70% of YSRCP leaders, including those from Nellore district, are upset with the style of functioning of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and are in touch with the TDP, realising that the days of the YSRCP government are numbered. They are waiting for the right time to switch their loyalties.”

He opined that “the YSRCP’s defeat in the MLC elections is only a beginning of its downfall. A serious trouble for the ruling party is in the offing.”

TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu would selectively admit leaders from other parties after going into their credentials, he said.

Asking the ruling YSRCP to put an end to what he called foisting of police cases on the TDP leaders and activists with “political vendetta,” Mr. Venkataramana Reddy said, “the TDP will pay the YSRCP leaders back in the same coin when it comes to power in the State.”