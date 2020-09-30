September saw 12% less cases and 29% deaths compared to August

VIJAYAWADA

30 September 2020 22:02 IST

2.58 lakh infections were reported and 1,859 deaths occurred in the month

Amdhra Pradesh reported 6,133 new COVID infections and 48 deaths in 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The infection tally has gone up to 6,93,484 and the death toll rose to 5,828.

In September, a total of 2.58 lakh infections were reported and 1,859 deaths occurred. The number of infections and deaths came down by 11.95% and 29.04% respectively compared to the figures of August which saw 2.93 lakh cases and 2,620 deaths.

Advertising

Advertising

On a brighter side, the death rate in September came down to 0.72 and was the lowest among month-wise death rates so far. Further, 20.93 lakh samples were tested this month and only 12.42% of them turned positive, while in August, 17.71 lakh samples were tested and 16.59% turned positive.

Of the total cases reported so far, August accounts for 42.37% of them, while September accounts for 37.31%. In July, 18.22% cases were reported and in June, May, April and March together 2.10% cases were reported.

In the past day, 7,075 patients have recovered and the total recoveries increased to 6,29,211 with 90.73% recovery rate. The overall death rate stands at 0.84% and the positivity rate of the 58.06 lakh tests was 11.94%. Currently, 58,445 patients are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, East Godavari and Chittoor districts reported over 900 new cases while 10 districts reported not more than 500 new cases.

The district-wise new cases and deaths are as follows: East Godavari (983 and 5), Chittoor (925 and 8), Anantapur (580 and 4), Guntur (498 and 4), West Godavari (464 and 4), Krishna (446 and 5), Nellore (415 and 1), Kadapa (387 and 3), Srikakulam (362 and 0), Prakasam (324 and 6), Vizianagaram (298 and 1), Visakhapatnam (235 and 5) and Kurnool (216 and 2).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (97,174), West Godavari (66,707), Chittoor (61,858), Anantapur (57,375), Kurnool (56,158), Guntur (54,690), Nellore (52,335), Visakhapatnam (50,028), Prakasam(48,249), Kadapa (43,818), Srikakulam (39,618), Vizianagaram (35,151) and Krishna (27,428).