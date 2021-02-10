Separate police stations will be set up for farmers, says CM

GUNTUR

10 February 2021 00:38 IST

Officials told to educate tenant farmers on their rights

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the Agriculture Department officials to ensure that the laws enacted to protect the farmers are not violated at any cost.

“The government has already taken a decision to start separate police stations for farmers. The officials must work with the Police Department and complete the modalities,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also said that tenant farmers should be educated about their rights and awareness should be created to dispel the myths about the tenant protection and land tilling acts.

“The schemes being implemented to ensure the welfare of farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras and village secretariats should be given a wide publicity. The officials should work on the proposal of setting up crop insurance companies by the government,” he said.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to ensure that the first phase of Rythu Bharosa benefits is paid in the first week of May and focus on natural farming.

He also reviewed the project launched by the Amul in collaboration with the government and aquaculture hubs and multi-purpose centres.

‘Janata Bazaar’

Referring to the proposal of setting up ‘Janata Bazaars’, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the facilities should be set up in areas not exceeding 5,000 square feet. “In the first phase, 5,000 Janata Bazaars should be set up,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagireddy, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Special Secretary (marketing) Y. Madhusudan Reddy, Agricultural Marketing Commissioner S. Prayudmaa and APTDC Managing Director Ahmed Babu were present in the review meeting.