Separate commissions for SC/STs on the cards in Andhra Pradesh

The State government has decided to constitute separate commissions for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the State. It proposes to table the relevant Bills in this regard in the Assembly soon.

The government has also decided to set up superspeciality hospitals in the seven Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) areas in the State, and they are proposed at Araku, Palakonda, Parvathipuram, Rampachodavaram, Chintur, K.R. Puram, and Dornala.

The government has already chalked out plans to establish a Tribal University at Salur, a medical college at Paderu, and a tribal engineering college at Kurupam.

Vacancies

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a review of the welfare departments – Social, Tribal and Minority on Thursday, asked the officials to prepare proposals for filling 927 vacancies, including 309 cooks and watchmen, in the hostels.

‘Maintain quality’

“It is mandatory to follow the policy of reserving 50% nominated posts and works to the SCs, the STs, the BCs and the minorities. Instructions should be given to the district Collectors in this regard,” he said.

Stressing on the need to maintain quality in the hostels, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “Government residential schools and hostels have to be what you expect from the schools for you children.”

“The number of hostels will be increased wherever there is a demand. The officials concerned need to inspect the hostels and schools at regular intervals. Prepare an action plan on the works to be taken up in the residential schools and hostels. Nine types of facilities such as cots, bedsheets, almirahs, toilets, etc. should be provided to the inmates. The toilets should be clean. The blankets and other material used in the hostels should also be clean and hygienic,” he said.

School uniforms and books should be made available to the students before commencement of the academic year, the Chief Minister said.