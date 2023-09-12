Separate cell with armed guards allotted to Chandrababu Naidu at Rajahmundry Central Prison, says DG Prisons

September 12, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government has stepped up security for ACB court judge B.S.V. Himabindu, who is hearing the case relating to the alleged Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam.

Police enhanced security for the judge with one inspector, two armed guards and three policemen round-the-clock, a police officer told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The judge is hearing the alleged multi-crore scam in which former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is accused of having played a role, along with a few senior officers of the TDP administration.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to the Advocate General, Principal Secretary (Home), Harish Kumar Gupta, who is also the Director-General Prisons and Correction Services, said a special cell separated from the main block has been allotted to Mr. Naidu at the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

Armed guards and doctors have been posted and entry to the area has been prohibited. Visitors are being allowed only with the consent of Mr. Naidu, the letter said.

The cell in which Mr. Naidu is lodged is covered by CCTV cameras. A team of officers of the Prisons Department led by Superintendent of Rajahmundry Central Prison are monitoring the security round-the-clock, the Prisons Department DG said.

