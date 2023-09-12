ADVERTISEMENT

Separate cell with armed guards allotted to Chandrababu Naidu at Rajahmundry Central Prison, says DG Prisons

September 12, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police step up security for ACB Judge who is hearing the case relating to the skill development scam

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The State government has stepped up security for ACB court judge B.S.V. Himabindu, who is hearing the case relating to the alleged Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam.

Police enhanced security for the judge with one inspector, two armed guards and three policemen round-the-clock, a police officer told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The judge is hearing the alleged multi-crore scam in which former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is accused of having played a role, along with a few senior officers of the TDP administration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to the Advocate General, Principal Secretary (Home), Harish Kumar Gupta, who is also the Director-General Prisons and Correction Services, said a special cell separated from the main block has been allotted to Mr. Naidu at the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

Armed guards and doctors have been posted and entry to the area has been prohibited. Visitors are being allowed only with the consent of Mr. Naidu, the letter said. 

The cell in which Mr. Naidu is lodged is covered by CCTV cameras. A team of officers of the Prisons Department led by Superintendent of Rajahmundry Central Prison are monitoring the security round-the-clock, the Prisons Department DG said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US