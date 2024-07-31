Sentini BioProducts factory did not renew permission to draw groundwater, says govt. report

Officials of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), District Groundwater Department and Water Resources Department, acting on a complaint filed by one Velpula Ramesh Babu and other villagers on July 1 regarding a water crisis in Gandepalli and nearby villages in Kanchikacherla mandal in NTR District, conducted a joint inspection of the region on July 6.

Representing villagers, Mr. Ramesh Babu had written to the administration earlier this month seeking action against Sentini BioProducts Pvt. Ltd., an ethanol factory located in Gandepalli village, for causing crop loss and environmental damage. In the letter, he said illegal drawing of groundwater from borewells in Raghavapuram village by the factory resulted in a water crisis, forcing people of Keesara and other villages to depend on tankers.

The Hindu had published several reports on this issue, highlighting the environmental impact and drinking water crisis that people of the region have been facing owing to the factory’s indiscriminate use and pollution of groundwater.

While the factory management denied that there was any water crisis in the villages, the report submitted by the three-member team says that there is a deficiency of water from April to June in the Munneru river, which is the primary source of drinking water for the mandal and from where the factory gets its water from.

Both the factory and people depend on “groundwater only” for their needs when there is no water in the Munneru. This year, the water level in the river thanks to inflows on July 3, three days before the team’s inspection.

Officials further wrote that there are six borewells in the agricultural lands between Munneru and Wyra rivers, and that the management did not renew permission from the Groundwater Department and Water Audit Department in the past ten years to draw water from the borewells.

The management, according to the report, had received permission from the department concerned to draw 105 KLD water from one filter point way back in 2015. But, as per the revised guidelines on withdrawal of groundwater, the industry needs to renew its permission every three years.

While at the time of inspection, the officials found that the borewells were not in use, an APPCB official confirmed that during his previous visit to the site in June, the borewells were being used.

Earlier, a report submitted by B. Nagaraju, NTR District Groundwater Officer, said that on June 6, an application by the management seeking permission to draw 200 KLD of groundwater was rejected on the basis that there were discrepancies in the survey numbers given by the factory.

The factory management, in its response to the reports, accused Mr. Ramesh Babu of making baseless allegations and added that they did not know that such a rule of renewing permissions every three years was in force and also that the Groundwater Department did not send them a notice about the same.

