Sentinel surveillance launched in A.P. to gather high quality data

In an attempt to gather high quality data on the COVID-19 outbreak, the government has launched a sentinel surveillance exercise as part of which people from several walks of life will undergo tests in a random manner.
In a tweet, the Health Department said that the exercise was undertaken to understand the prevalence of COVID-19 infection within communities.
Modalities
As part of the surveillance, 330 people from each district will be tested daily. The 330 persons will include 100 fever patients, 25 persons having respiratory issues, and 20 persons each of categories including migrants who have come to their native villages bypassing the entry points, persons aged above 60 years, persons with co-morbidity, persons travelled by trains, people gathered at shopping malls and religious places.
Further, 10 persons each of categories including persons working in wholesale markets, apart from shopkeepers, construction and agricultural workers, vegetable and fruit market vendors, industrial and healthcare workers or officials on COVID duty and those nearby positive patients’ residences will undergo testing. Five more among market yard workers will be tested.
