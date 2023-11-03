Sentiment is ‘2024 Jagananna once more’, say YSRCP leaders

November 03, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) conducted Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in Anakapalli district, Chittoor and Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

At Madugula in Anakapalle district, Deputy Chief Minister Rajanna Dora, Industries Ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Budi Mutyala Naidu, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and others said the TDP government plundered the State resources and hoodwinked the people in the name of welfare schemes. Whereas, Mr. Jagan initiated many reforms soon after coming to power. The reforms were yielding results, they said.

The TDP, which understood that the people were happy with the schemes and reforms by the YSRCP government, was forced to announce that it would continue the same if voted to power, they said, adding, the people had decided to vote for YSRCP again in 2024. The sentiment was clear and loud, ‘2024 Jagananna once more.’

Deputy Chief Ministers Narayana Swamy and Amzad Basha, YSRCP MP Beeda Mastan Rao and others, addressing a meeting at Chittoor, said that the social empowerment was a long cherished dream realised during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule in the State.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had interminable love and affection towards the downtrodden, they said. The four-year rule of Mr. Jagan was a social revolution as the Scheduled Castes (SCs) , Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BCs) and minorities got a lion’s share in the governance, they added. In comparison, the BCs always got a raw deal during TDP rule in the State, they said, adding, the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government drew the attention of not just the entire country but across the globe.

At Avanigadda, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Civil Supplies Minister Karmuri Nageswara Rao, MPs Nandigam Suresh and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and others said that every household benefited with ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh due to welfare schemes. The YSRCP government had formed 56 Corporations for 136 castes as per the BC Declaration. Mr. Naidu did not give a chance to BCs to grow politically. No BC leader was chosen for the Rajya Sabha, they alleged.

The leaders, at these public meetings, pointed out a stark contrast between the YSRCP and the TDP government towards marginalised communities, and Mr. Jagan’s commitment to their economic and social empowerment.

Soon after coming to power, the State government allotted around 68% of the Cabinet positions to the representatives of the BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities, they said. Under Mr. Jagan, ₹2.37 Lakh crore was disbursed as DBT (direct benefit transfer), of it, around 74%, which is ₹1.76 lakh crore went for the welfare of people belonging to BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities, they said.

