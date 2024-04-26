ADVERTISEMENT

Sensitive areas, border checkpoints under scanner: Kurnool SP

April 26, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police G. Krishna Kant on Friday said sensitive polling stations in Kurnool district are being inspected to ensure that the upcoming general elections are conducted peacefully. 

The SP reviewed the security arrangements along with sub-divisional officers here and inquired about the steps taken at polling stations in vulnerable villages to prevent any untoward incident. The SP urged the electorate to exercise their franchise fearlessly. “Cooperation from the public will also be highly appreciated... The public should utilise facilities at their disposal such as the C-Vigil app,” he said.

Later, Mr. Krishna Kant inspected the checkpoint at Sunkesula Dam on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and issued several instructions to the officials of Commercial Taxes department and Special Enforcement Bureau and the local police. “Since the election code is in force, strict measures should be taken to prevent the smuggling of cash and liquor at the AP-Telangana border checkpoints. Every vehicle must be checked...,” he said.

The SP also underscored the need to ensure the welfare of staff performing their duties, especially during the summer’s intense heat, which is hovering above 43 degrees Celcius in most areas.

