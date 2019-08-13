Sensational crimes that have remained unsolved for years

On August 11, 2012, Gavara Chiranjeevi (47), chairman of SVS Private Chit Fund and Finance Company, was found murdered at his office-cum-residence at Akkayyapalem.

Chiranjeevi was reportedly murdered by three persons when he was working in his office room after dinner. He was stabbed in the chest and face, with police revealing that the crime took place even as his family members were present at home.

What startled police was the fact that the killers did not take any gold worn by the deceased, nor did they touch any cash or valuables kept in Chiranjeevi’s office room.

While it has been six years since Chiranjeevi’s murder, the investigation into the case has gone cold and police are nowhere close to cracking the case.

The only noteworthy development in the case came when a friend of Chiranjeevi named Sunkara Mallikarjuna Rao, a businessman, ended his life a few days after the incident alleging harassment by the police over the murder.

Widespread attention

There have been a few such crimes in the city that have remained unsolved over the years.

One case that received widespread attention was that of Dr. Balaji Bhushan Patnaik.

A paediatrician working at a reputed corporate hospital, the doctor suffered grievous injuries on his face when two unidentified persons threw concentrated acid on his face in September 2017.

The doctor suffered deep third degree burns on his face and neck, and as per sources, suffered extensive damage to his eyes. The injuries were so severe that he had to be airlifted to Mumbai to undergo further specialised treatment at a corporate hospital.

Though the investigation was taken up at a feverish pace, police are yet to arrest the culprits. A special team was formed to investigate the case and following various leads, went all the way to Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

Similarly, police are yet to make a breakthrough in the alleged murder of a 75-year-old woman who was found dead at her residence in East Point Colony under MVP Police Station limits in February 2018. As per the post-mortem report, the woman was strangled, with the killers taking all of her gold ornaments.

Police say that while they are able to successfully investigate most cases, they are unable to get solid leads in a few cases which leads to the cases being put on the backburner.

Sumit Bhattacharjee