Senior YSRCP leader quits party in Nandyal

February 13, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - NANDYAL

A senior leader of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Cherukucharla Raghuramaiah, announced quitting the party at Nandikotkur in Nandyal district on Tuesday.

The Additional State Secretary of the party, Mr. Raghuramaiah said that he was vexed with the oppression of Dalits by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. “Denying party ticket to the sitting MLA Arthur of Nandikotkuru is an act of injustice against Dalits. Though all the surveys remained positive toward Arthur, the Chief Minister rejected him for no valid reason,” he said.

He hinted that he would be joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) after consulting his supporters.

