Senior TDP leader P.R. Mohan passes away

Senior TDP leader and former chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh P.R. Mohan (72) passed away following a cardiac arrest at his residence at Srikalahasti in Chittoor district.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneshwari reached the temple town and paid tributes to the mortal remains of the party leader.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Naidu termed Mohan’s demise as a big loss to the party. Recalling his services to the party since the founding of the party in 1982, Mr. Naidu said Mohan had played a crucial role in the victory of the party. The Naidu couple consoled the family members of Mohan.

Mohan was a former Andhra Ranji cricketer who later joined the TDP and rose to become the chairman of the SAAP, besides serving as chairman of Sree Kalahasteeswara Swami Devasthanam Trust board.

TDP leaders Chinna Rajappa, Somireddi Chandramohan Reddy, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and others expressed their condolences. Later, the family members performed the last rites of Mohan near Bharadwaja Theertham on the outskirts of Srikalahasti. A large number of TDP cadres and supporters took part in the funeral procession.