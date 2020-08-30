Senior official of WD&CW dept. suspended

The Regional Joint Director (RJD) of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department in West Godavari district, V. Srinivas, has been suspended on charges of violating provisions of Rule 3 of A.P. Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1964, and misconduct by abusing and misusing his official position.

Principal Secretary, WD&CW, A.R. Anuradha, in the suspension orders issued on Saturday, said that the RJD allegedly committed irregularities while issuing promotion orders and caused unnecessary stress and inconvenience to Senior Assistant V.V. Ramana Murthy, who died on June 22 this year.

The RJD will be under suspension until further orders and he shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority, Ms. Anuradha said, and directed the Director of WD&CW to take further action accordingly.