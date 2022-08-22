Senior neurologist N. V. Sundara Chary elected as a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology

A file photo of Guntur Medical College. | Photo Credit: Vijaya Kumar T.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior neurologist, N. V. Sundara Chary has been elected as a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology (FAAN), widely regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious honours in the field of Neurology and Medicine.

Dr. Sundara Chary has been elected for making valuable contributions in the field of Neurology.

Dr. Orly Avitzur, the president of the American Academy of Neurology congratulated Dr. N. V. Sundara Chary. Recently, Dr. Sundara Chary was also awarded a Speciality certificate in Neurology by the Royal College of Physicians, Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Sundara Chary is now a Professor and head of the department of Neurology, Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada, and has made significant contributions to the state and country in the field of Neurology. Until recently, he served as Professor and head of the department at Guntur Medical College (GMC) and developed the Neurology and Stroke Unit with contributions from government and the donors.

His efforts have resulted in securing the highest number of D. M. Neurology seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2013. Since then, he has taught and trained several young neurologists who are now serving across India. Over 50 Neurologists in the country and the world have been his students directly and he trains many more now.

Balancing the art of patient care and research in Neurology, he has made significant research publications in national and international journals. He is also known for diagnosing some of the rarest neurological disorders and several patients from across the country and the world visit him to get treated for rare Neurological disorders.