Senior Maoist leader surrender

VISAKHAPATNAM:

04 January 2021 15:56 IST

A senior leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) Korra Seetha alias Swarna alias Shallu surrendered before the DIG of Visakhapatnam (Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao, in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Swarna was the area committee member (ACM) of the Maoist party’s Pedabayalu Area Committee and she was involved in about nine murder cases, one landmine blast, six exchanges of fire, two ambush, one arson, one famine raid and one praja court (Kangaroo court).

She is a native of Sakirevu village of Jamiguda panchayat in Pedabayalu mandal and had joined the movement in 2010. Along with her Pangi Musiri alias Chittibabu, also a native of Sakirevu village, who was the commander of the armed militia of the party, also surrendered.

Two other members of the armed militia Korra Venkata Rao and Pangi Gopal Rao alias Gopal, also surrendered before the DIG. Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam, B. Krishna Rao, OSD Satish Kumar and other senior officers from the district police and CRPF were present.